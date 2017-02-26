NEWS

2 young children killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire

Chicago firefighters on the scene of a fatal fire in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two children were killed and four people hospitalized, including another child, after a fire in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday night, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire occurred in the 6600-block of South Champlain Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., fire officials said. Two young girls, a 7-month-old and 2-year-old, were found dead in the basement. They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jamaii Grace, 2, and Ziya Grace, 7 months.

Firefighters then pulled a 6-year-old boy from the basement and he was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Two women, a 25 and 48, were able to escape the basement on their own and were transported to a hospital.

"When I came out of the house, it was smoke and flames from the basement window. My sister goes to school with a girl that lives down in there and I know there's kids in the house or whatever so by the time I got to the corner, two of the guys had already ran in there said the flames were so thick, there was nothing they could do to go back and get the kids," said neighbor Taneisha Grayson.

Fire officials called it a fast-spreading fire. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The identities of the children that died have not been released.
Related Topics:
newsfatal firechicago fire departmentchild killedWoodlawnChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Suspected drunk driver plows into New Orleans parade crowd, 28 injured
10 celebs react to Trump's decision to skip star-studded dinner
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
More News
Top Stories
4 arrested after attempted burglary at Wilmette car dealership
Police: Car plows into Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt
Girl driving mother's car crashes during NW Indiana police chase
Brown Sons Empowered book club launches
Students excited for WE Day
2 slain in Woodlawn as Chicago passes 100 homicides this year
Pedestrian struck by freight train in Antioch
Show More
Kansas shooting: Widow of Indian man calls for action on hate crimes
2 killed in West Chicago crash
Police: Man found dead in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Flu virus shifting east, hitting older adults hardest
Man trapped in vehicle in West Chicago crash
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos