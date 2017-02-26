2 young children killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire

Two children were killed and four people hospitalized, including another child, after a fire in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday night, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire occurred in the 6600-block of South Champlain Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., fire officials said. Two young girls, a 7-month-old and 2-year-old, were found dead in the basement. They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jamaii Grace, 2, and Ziya Grace, 7 months.Firefighters then pulled a 6-year-old boy from the basement and he was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Two women, a 25 and 48, were able to escape the basement on their own and were transported to a hospital."When I came out of the house, it was smoke and flames from the basement window. My sister goes to school with a girl that lives down in there and I know there's kids in the house or whatever so by the time I got to the corner, two of the guys had already ran in there said the flames were so thick, there was nothing they could do to go back and get the kids," said neighbor Taneisha Grayson.Fire officials called it a fast-spreading fire. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The identities of the children that died have not been released.