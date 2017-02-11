CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

2017 Chicago Auto Show opens to public

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Chicago Auto Show opened to the public on Saturday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's time to rev up your engine for the start of the largest auto show North America.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 11-20, 2017 at McCormick Place. See the latest tools and technology for the road in a 1-million square foot showroom.

This year's Chicago Auto Show features five indoor test tracks, four outdoor test tracks and exhibits from the top automakers from around the world.

So what can you see this year? When you come to the auto show, you will be the first in the world to see Nissan's "midnight edition" lineup, the new Fords, and Chevy's Redline special editions and there is even a car here made out of Legos. You can also register to win a new Buick or GMC.

ABC 7 is the proud media partner for the Chicago Auto Show. Mark Bilek, the Senior Director of Communications & Technology, joined ABC 7 live from the showroom floor for the opening day of the big event.

EMBED More News Videos

It?s time to rev up your engine for the start of the largest auto show North America.


2017 Chicago Auto Show
Date: Feb. 11-20, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Feb. 11-19); 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Feb. 20).
Address: McCormick Place
Admission: $13 for adult ticket; $7 for seniors and children
PHOTOS: 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debuts
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Related Topics:
newschicago auto showauto showautoshowSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Drive Safe PSA Competition
First Look for Charity auto show gala
More chicago auto show
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
GOP Reps Face Town Hall Protests Over Obamacare Repeal Efforts
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Test
Woman in critical condition after South Side crash
More News
Top Stories
Boy, 11, killed in Englewood crash with CTA bus
Road rage suspected in fatal Lake Shore Drive crash, police say
Woman fatally shot by Chicago police in North Center ID'd
Man in custody after woman found shot to death in Orland Park
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Woman in critical condition after South Side crash
US investigators corroborate some aspects of the Russia dossier
Show More
Democrats, advocates question ICE enforcement raids after hundreds of arrests
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Test
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
10 kids among 17 displaced in West Garfield Park fire
Dozens protest outside a Chicago Planned Parenthood clinic
More News
Top Video
10 kids among 17 displaced in West Garfield Park fire
Eat up during North Shore Restaurant Month
Weekend Watch: Legislative scholarships
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video