2017 Chicago Auto Show opens to public

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's time to rev up your engine for the start of the largest auto show North America.
The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 11-20, 2017 at McCormick Place. See the latest tools and technology for the road in a 1-million square foot showroom.
This year's Chicago Auto Show features five indoor test tracks, four outdoor test tracks and exhibits from the top automakers from around the world.
So what can you see this year? When you come to the auto show, you will be the first in the world to see Nissan's "midnight edition" lineup, the new Fords, and Chevy's Redline special editions and there is even a car here made out of Legos. You can also register to win a new Buick or GMC.
ABC 7 is the proud media partner for the Chicago Auto Show. Mark Bilek, the Senior Director of Communications & Technology, joined ABC 7 live from the showroom floor for the opening day of the big event.
2017 Chicago Auto Show
Date: Feb. 11-20, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Feb. 11-19); 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Feb. 20).
Address: McCormick Place
Admission: $13 for adult ticket; $7 for seniors and children
PHOTOS: 2017 Chicago Auto Show Debuts
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show