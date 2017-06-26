48th Annual Pride Parade on ABC7

SOCIETY

ABC7 only Chicago station to broadcast the 48th Annual Pride Parade on June 25
CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC 7 Chicago will be the only Chicago television station to broadcast The 48th Annual Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25 from 11:30 pm to 12:30 am. The parade will also be available on-demand the morning after the broadcast at www.abc7chicago.com.

Part 1 of the 48th annual Pride Parade in Chicago on ABC 7.


This annual broadcast will be hosted by ABC 7 Janet Davies and WXRT radio personality Terri Hemmert, with ABC 7 Eyewitness News morning team anchors Terrell Brown and Tanja Babich capturing all the excitement on the street.

Part 2 of the 48th annual Pride Parade in Chicago on ABC 7.



This is the 14th year ABC 7 Chicago has broadcast the parade. The parade kicks off at Noon on Sunday, June 25.

Part 3 of the 48th annual Pride Parade in Chicago on ABC 7.



Participating in the 2017 parade are ABC 7's Stacey Baca, Ryan Chiaverini Leah Hope, Will Jones, Jason Knowles, Stephen Lewis, (producer) Hank Mendheim, (Windy City LIVE producer) Liz Nagy, Roz Varon, Ji Suk Yi riding atop ABC 7 Chicago's float.
Part 4 of the 48th annual Pride Parade in Chicago on ABC 7.


The 2017 Grand Marshal is Orange is the New Black star, Lea DeLaria. DeLaria, an Illinois native, is an accomplished comedian, actress and Jazz musician.

Part 5 of the 48th annual Pride Parade in Chicago on ABC 7.



The 48th Annual Pride Parade will commence from Montrose Avenue and Broadway in Uptown. It will feature floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands, and walkers representing community businesses, organizations, and elected officials and religious leaders. The parade will travel the 21-block route concluding near Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park. As Chicago's second largest parade, the city anticipates more than one million spectators and people 12 deep lining the streets.

Part 6 of the 48th annual Pride Parade in Chicago on ABC 7.


The parade originally started to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the most important event in the history of the gay rights movement.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel proclaimed June as Pride Month in Chicago. The Pride Parade festivities support the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender communities.

Part 7 of the 48th annual Pride Parade in Chicago on ABC 7.



Rubye Wilson is the producer of the parade broadcast.
