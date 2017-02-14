  • BREAKING NEWS White House press briefing on Michael Flynn's resignation as National Security Adviser...WATCH NOW
22 lbs. of animal parts seized from luggage at Texas airport

DALLAS --
A variety of animal parts were seized from a person who was carrying it in their luggage at the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport.

According to a press release by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 22 pounds of raw pig, chicken, and cow meat, brains, hearts, tongues, heads and other body parts were found after a person was asked to do a baggage exam after arriving from Vietnam.

The woman provided a negative customs declaration and during an inspection, agriculture specialists discovered the meat in her bag, the press release read.

"These kinds of meat products are potential carriers for harmful diseases that could result in devastating effects on our agriculture industry," said Dallas CBP Port Director Cleatus Hunt Jr.

There are restrictions on meat and meat products that people may bring to the U.S. because of the diseases it could possibly carry.

The animal parts were destroyed by steam sterilization.
