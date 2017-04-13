NEWS

24 stuck on roller coaster at Six Flags America

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. --
Authorities say 24 people are stuck in midair on a stalled roller coaster at an amusement park outside of Washington, D.C.

WATCH LIVE ON ACTION NEWS FACEBOOK PAGE

Prince George's County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said on his Twitter account that the riders became stuck around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.



The Berwyn Heights volunteer fire department said in a tweet that the cars of Joker's Jinx are 100 feet (30 meters) off the ground. Helicopter video from WJLA-TV shows six cars.

Brady says the riders do not appear to be in distress. He says the department's high-angle team is developing a rescue plan.

Two dozen passengers became stuck on the same ride in August 2014.

Representatives for Six Flags did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldsix flagsroller coaster
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
Georgia officer fired after allegedly kicking handcuffed man
What you need to know about the 'mother of all bombs'
More News
Top Stories
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger mid-flight
Delaware judge convicts girl in fatal school bathroom fight
Metra UP-NW trains stopped after pedestrian struck
Mom pleads guilty after 3-year-old hung up by feet, beaten to death
Police: Girl fought off would-be kidnapper in South Chicago
Mom sues Home Depot, delivery company over child's drowning
Show More
Jostens jeweler gives closer look at Cubs World Series ring
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
Chicago police union elects new president
Fake-check ring bust leads to toddler in hotel surrounded by meth
Motorcycle rider beheaded in freak accident was expecting child
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos