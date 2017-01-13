NEWS

25-year-old man with Down syndrome missing from Loop

John Brower

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for a 25-year-old man with Down syndrome who went missing Friday afternoon in Chicago's Loop.

John Brower was last seen near the 100-block of West Randolph Street around 1 p.m. when he was visiting the Thompson Center.

Brower was wearing a black and green jacket, blue jeans and red gym shoes. He is white, 5-feet-tall, weighs around 175 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he may be carrying a blue and black lunch bar with a soccer ball emblem.

Anyone with information should call 911 or area central special victims at 312-747-8380.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chicagoans react to scathing DOJ report on police department
'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup of 'Pillowcase Rapist'
3 flew from Orlando to commit credit card fraud in Gurnee, police say
More News
Top Stories
Justice Department releases scathing report on CPD
Chicagoans react to scathing DOJ report on police department
Scientists: US salmon may carry Japanese tapeworm
Evanston police dashcam video released of Northwestern student's arrest
Car crashes into Park Ridge home
Cubs Convention opens; exclusive interview with Tom Ricketts
3 flew from Orlando to commit credit card fraud in Gurnee, police say
Show More
Police: Man finds sophisticated trick to avoid paying toll
'Distorted thinking' leads to lockup of 'Pillowcase Rapist'
Chicago Public Schools mandate 4 furlough days for staff
Deputy accused of bestiality charged with child porn
2 R&B band members hit by train before concert
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos