25-year-old man with Down syndrome missing from Loop

Chicago police are searching for a 25-year-old man with Down syndrome who went missing Friday afternoon in Chicago's Loop.John Brower was last seen near the 100-block of West Randolph Street around 1 p.m. when he was visiting the Thompson Center.Brower was wearing a black and green jacket, blue jeans and red gym shoes. He is white, 5-feet-tall, weighs around 175 lbs., has light brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he may be carrying a blue and black lunch bar with a soccer ball emblem.Anyone with information should call 911 or area central special victims at 312-747-8380.