Police: Armed robbers targeting downtown cellphone stores

Chicago police have issued an alert after several armed robberies at cellphone stores in and round downtown.

The robbers entered the stores, grabbed display phones and threatened to stab store workers if they tried to intervene. On one of the incidents, a robber pulled out a knife.

The robberies occurred in the:

  • First block of West Randolph Street at 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 23

  • 200-block of South La Salle Street at 5:53 p.n. on Dec. 27

  • 1300-block of North Sedgewick Street at 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 28

  • First block of South Clinton Street at 11:55 a.m. on Dec. 29


Police said they are looking for three male suspects who are all described as between 11 and 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
