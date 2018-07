2:10 AM riding on the CTA blue line. Shots fired at my train car pic.twitter.com/dnMjjQIdcI — 🤦🏾‍♂️ (@mkmixon_) January 1, 2018

A CTA Blue Line train was struck by a bullet early Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago police said.The single gunshot caused damage to the window of the train in the 1900-block of North Western Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said.The train was evacuated. No injuries were reported and no one was in custody Monday morning, police said.