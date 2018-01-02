EDUCATION

Judge refuses to order Palatine school to suspend transgender policy

(Shutterstock)

PALATINE, Ill. --
A federal judge in Chicago says he won't force a suburban school district to suspend a policy that enables transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

Judge Jorge Alonso's refusal in a late Friday ruling to impose a preliminary injunction is a major legal blow for more than 50 families who sued in 2016 in hopes of getting the Palatine Township High School District 211 to end the policy for good.

Alonso says in a 15-page opinion that anti-discrimination statutes do extend to students whose gender identity isn't conventional. The ruling doesn't technically mean the families have lost the civil case. But it strongly suggests the judge doesn't believe it has merit.

A lead attorney for the parents didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.
Transgender student files lawsuit against Palatine school over locker room access
Nova Maday attends Palatine High School, which she said has denied her full access to the girl's locker room during physical education classes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtransgenderstudentslawsuitACLUPalatine
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Transgender student sues Palatine school over locker room access
Chicago judge hears arguments in transgender access case
Community reacts to new transgender bathroom directive
Debates about privacy zero in on transgender students
Lawsuit filed over Palatine school district transgender accommodations
Highland Park designates single bathrooms as gender neutral
EDUCATION
Purdue tracking down 26K applicants following data breach
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Two Chicago area girls win 'Letters about Literature' writing contest
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
'Access to literacy' not a constitutional right, judge rules
More Education
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News