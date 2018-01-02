Woman, 27, shot in the arm in Parkway Gardens

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman got into an argument with someone she knew at 2:57 p.m. with someone in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

During the argument, the person in the vehicle fired a shot, striking the woman in the arm, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

Police described the shooting as a domestic-related and said the victim knew the shooter, but no one was in custody as of Tuesday evening.

The attack was captured by the victim on Facebook Live, according to unconfirmed posts on social media.

