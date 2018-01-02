POLITICS

Snow plow, garbage truck drivers' union could vote on strike authorization

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A possible strike authorization vote could be held this week by the union that represents people who drive Chicago's garbage trucks and snow plows.

The city is in contract talks with Teamsters Local 700, which represents the city's snow plow and garbage truck drivers. Both sides are working to replace a 10-year agreement that expired months ago.

The union said a contract meeting and possible strike vote is scheduled for this weekend.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said the negotiations are ongoing.

"The City remains optimistic and we will continue to work through the negotiation process in conjunction with our union partners," the spokesman said.

"We are still negotiating a contract with the City of Chicago and have three sessions scheduled this week," a spokesman for the union said. "A strike authorization vote does not mean we are going on strike, and the need for the vote will depend on the results of the subsequent negotiation sessions."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsunionsstrikesnow plowChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News