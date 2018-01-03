Man fatally struck by car in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car in north suburban Evanston.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a person struck by a vehicle near Ridge Avenue and Howard Street. They found a 27-year-old man in the street and a vehicle stopped at the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to Presence St. Francis Hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Witnesses told ABC7 Eyewitness News the man may have slipped while crossing the street, before he was hit.

The stretch of Howard from Ridge to Elmwood Avenue was closed for several hours Wednesday, but has since reopened.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force and Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.
