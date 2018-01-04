Woman detains thief who tried to run after stealing cash on CTA Red Line train

(Shutterstock file)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man who stole money out of a woman's purse on a CTA Red Line train got more than he bargained for Wednesday night.

A 23-year-old woman was sitting on the train with her bag beside her around 10:45 p.m. Police said that's when a 19-year-old man she didn't know walked by, reached in, pulled out cash and tried to run away.

She caught him on the platform at the Harrison stop in the 600-block of South State Street in Chicago's South Loop and held onto him until officers arrived. No one was hurt.

The man was arrested and charges are pending against him. Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberytheftCTAChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News