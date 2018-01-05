Get Poke And More At North Center's New 'Poke Burrito'

CHICAGO --A new Japanese spot, offering poke and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to North Center, called Poke Burrito, is located at 4301 N Lincoln Ave. (between Cullom Ave. & Pensacola Ave.)
Like other poke spots, the menu centers around a build-your-own meal concept. First, start with which type of meal you'd like--a bowl with white or brown rice, mixed greens, or a burrito wrapped in roasted seaweed or soy paper.
Then, choose from a selection of proteins, such as tuna, shrimp, salmon, chicken, or tofu, and mix in additional ingredients, like cucumber, jalapenos, avocado, or sweet onion.
Round the meal out by choosing from an array of toppings, such as seaweed salad, crispy wontons, or tobiko (flying fish roe). Finish it off with one of the restaurant's house-made sauces, like honey wasabi, shoyu, or spicy "volcano."
Signature bowls and sushi burritos are on offer, too, like the "Hawaiian Classic," with tuna, cucumber, pineapple, avocado, and honey wasabi sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Poke Burrito has been warmly received by patrons.
Alexa Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7th, said: "Finally, the perfect lunch spot opens in my work neighborhood. It only took ten years of North Center being a restaurant wasteland! Better late than never."
Yelper Cassie J. added: "YUM! YUM! YUM!! This little place is just getting started, so it was pretty empty, but the food was delicious and relatively reasonable for the amount you get (it is sushi, after all)."
And Alexander D. said: "This restaurant is perfect for Lincoln Square! A local, friendly, and very welcoming hole-in-the-wall. The staff was very friendly and explained the menu well. Food was made quickly."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Poke Burrito is open daily from 11am-10pm.