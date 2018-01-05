Reward increased to $20K in Dolton fatal shooting

The family of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in south suburban Dolton on December 28 has increased the reward to $20,000.Arshad Vhora was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery in the 730-block of East 142nd Street at around 11 a.m. Police said they received a 911 call from the Clark gas station with a man on the line who was unable to speak. When officers arrived they found two people unresponsive inside.The second gunshot victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Christ Hospital and police said Friday that he was still recovering.Relatives said Vhora, a college student, was working for his father when the shooting occurred. His father was in India for a wedding.A $12,000 reward was initially offered by the victims' family, community activist Andrew Holmes, and Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers.