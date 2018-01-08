Fire forces evacuation of River North hotel

The Chicago Fire Department responds to a fire at the Embassy Suites at 600 North State Street Monday morning. (NVP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A fire at a Chicago hotel forced guests out of their beds and into the cold Monday morning.

The fire happened at the Embassy Suites at 600 North State Street.

A guest from Kentucky said she woke up and heard sirens, but initially thought the fire was somewhere else. Then she heard an announcement that guests on the 11th floor should get out of the building.

"When we opened our door and there was smoke everywhere and you could smell it and I just said let's get out of here. It was scary, very smoky very stinky and we got out of there," she said.

Warming buses were brought in for the guests forced to leave their rooms.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehotelRiver NorthChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News