Shedd announces 2018 free days for Illinois residents

(file) (Photo Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Shedd Aquarium announced Wednesday its free days for Illinois residents, and plan to also extend hours on some of those days.

2018 ILLINOIS RESIDENT FREE DAYS

- Jan. 15, 18, 19, 22-26
- Feb. 2, 14
- June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19
- Sept. 4-30
- Oct. 3, 10
EXTENDED HOURS (Open until 9 p.m.)
- Jan. 24
- Aug. 7
- Sept. 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27
- Oct. 3, 10

Illinois residents with a valid ID receive free access to Shedd. This includes general admission, the chance to experience an aquatic presentation (subject to availability), "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea" (through Sept. 2018), seasonal Stingray Touch (open late May to October), daily animal chats, and more. Admission can be upgraded to include 4-D Experience for $4.95 per guest.

A $3 transaction fee applies to Illinois Resident Free Day tickets reserved online.

Expanded access is also included for those who received free admission everyday including teachers, active-duty military personnel, first responders, and eligible low-income families with an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card as a Museums for All partner, powered by ComEd.

In addition, Shedd will be closed Jan. 16 and 17 for routine maintenance and cleaning.

For more information, visit: https://www.sheddaquarium.org or call 312-939-2438.
