PHOTOS: Hobart clerk squirted in face with suspected gasoline during robbery

A Hobart gas station clerk was squirted in the face with a liquid suspected to be gasoline during a robbery early Wednesday.At about 4 a.m., two men dressed all in black entered the Family Express, located at U.S. 6 and Countyline Road in northwest Indiana.The shorter man chose a beverage from the cooler and walked to the counter as if he was going to pay for it, the clerk told police.Just before he made it to the counter, another man who had been standing near the register pulled out a bottle and squirted the petroleum-based liquid into her eyes and demanded money from the register.The employee retreated from the suspects and pressed the silent panic alarm, she told police. The suspects fled from the store.The first suspect was covered his face with a red-colored bandana. He was described as being thin built, possibly a teenager, and between 5-feet-7-inches and 5-feet-9-inches tall.The second suspect was wearing a gray-colored ski mask and is between 6-feet-1-inches and 6-feet-3-inches tall and has a heavy build.Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Scott Shaginaw at 219-942-4654 or e-mail sshaginaw@cityofhobart.org.