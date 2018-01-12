New Breakfast and Brunch Spot 'Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe' Debuts In Streeterville

If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to Streeterville, called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, is located at 196 E. Pearson St. (between Seneca St. & Michigan Ave.).
This new cafe--which has three other Chicago area locations--features an extensive menu offering breakfast fare, brunch, lunch, and more.
On the breakfast menu, expect to see dishes like house-made biscuits and gravy with two eggs any style; the "Los Altos Benedict" with chorizo, roasted red peppers, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo and hash browns; and a "Garden Skillet" with eggs, veggies, cheese and hash browns.
Switching over to the lunch menu, look for items such as a cranberry and turkey sandwich with cheddar, field greens, and applewood bacon on a pretzel bun; spicy tuna salad panini with jalapenos, cilantro, and tomatoes on sourdough; and a barbecue chicken tortilla salad with corn, black beans, tomatoes, and crispy onion strings tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing.
Rounding things out are an array of coffee and espresso drink mainstays, fresh juices, and smoothies. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
Janrei V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16th, said: "Best breakfast I've had in a while. Their skillets are fresh, the service was fast, and the hosts/servers/everyone here was extremely kind."
Yelper Jerry H. added: "I'm wild about Wildberry! Great service, great food, and great pancakes. I came here with a friend, and we were seated as soon as we arrived."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe is open daily from 6:30am-2:30pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurants
foodHoodlinerestaurants