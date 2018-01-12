TRAVEL

Metra UP-West line riders at Elmhurst left out in cold Friday

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Metra commuters on the Union Pacific West line experienced a long, cold wait for trains to Chicago Friday morning.

Train No. 32, due to arrive at Ogilvie Train Station at 8:23 a.m., bypassed Elmhurst, leaving dozens of people in frigid limbo. Metra officials said the train was short a few cars and was at capacity Friday morning, so it skipped Elmhurst. The following inbound train, No. 34, picked up the passengers waiting in the cold.

Earlier in the week, Metra warned that the UP-West line would be crowded due to fewer cars on the line.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelmetraElmhurstChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
Kalahari Resorts offers summer fun for the whole family
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Chicago ranks low on best worst cities for drivers
More Travel
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News