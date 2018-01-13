Woman killed in Lake Shore Drive rollover crash

A woman was killed Saturday after her vehicle rolled over on North Lake Shore Drive in the Lakeview neighborhood, Chicago police said.The woman, between the ages of 45 and 50 years old, was traveling southbound in the 3200-block of North Lake Shore Drive when her car rolled over after she hit a cement barrier.The incident occurred at about 3 p.m.She was hospitalized in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital, but later died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.The victim's identity was not immediately released.