SPORTS

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2016 file photo shows former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok,File)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. --
Police say former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California.

Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.

Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. She says he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn't immediately know if he had an attorney.

An email seeking comment from Rodman's representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscelebrity arrestDUIChicago BullsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Cubs look to stay hot against fading Cardinals
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Stewart, Loyd lead Storm past Sky 101-83
More Sports
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News