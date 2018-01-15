Police are searching for a gray SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a person on the West Side Friday afternoon.The SUV, possible a Dodge, struck a person in the 3800-block of West Harrison Street at about 2:42 p.m., police said. The person sustained life threatening injuries.The SUV may have front end damage and may be missing a front driver's side hubcap, police said. The SUV was last seen heading south on Independence Boulevard from Harrison Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.