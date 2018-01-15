Police release surveillance image of SUV suspected in West Side hit-and-run

A gray SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run on the West Side Friday. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a gray SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a person on the West Side Friday afternoon.

The SUV, possible a Dodge, struck a person in the 3800-block of West Harrison Street at about 2:42 p.m., police said. The person sustained life threatening injuries.

The SUV may have front end damage and may be missing a front driver's side hubcap, police said. The SUV was last seen heading south on Independence Boulevard from Harrison Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runsurveillanceEast Garfield ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News