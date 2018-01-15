Addison police: Elderly woman's purse taken by force

(Addison Police Department)

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in west suburban Addison are looking for the person who stole an elderly woman's purse Sunday morning.

The woman's bag was "forcibly taken" around 8:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1500-block of West Lake Street.

The suspect fled in a silver, early 2000s Chevy Impala, which police said was damaged above the rear tire on the driver's side. Police did not give a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the robbery should call the Addison police investigations department at 630-543-3080.
