TRAFFIC

Metra fare increases, service cuts go into effect in February

[File photo.]

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fare increases and services cuts on Metra will take effect in February.

The fare increases going into effect Feb. 1 are:

  • An increase of $0.25 on all one-way tickets in all zones

  • The price of 10-ride tickets will go up by $4.25 to $7.75, depending on the zone

  • The price of monthly passes will go up by $9 to $12.50 depending on the zone

  • Weekend passes, which allow unlimited rides on both Saturday and Sunday, will go up from $8 to $10


Metra says some reduced fare tickets and passes will also go up.

Metra says service cuts on five lines will go into effect on Feb. 5.Weekday trains will be curtailed or eliminated on the North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Rock Island Line, and weekend trains will be cut on the Milwaukee District North Line.

"We are raising fares because everything we did last year will cost more to do this year," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "And we are raising fares because the public subsidies that would normally help us cover those rising costs have been cut. We are simply using these funds to cover the increased costs of operating the railroad."

For more information on the changes, visit metrarail.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetraChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Crash on OB Kennedy snarls traffic on IB Dan Ryan
Wisconsin bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Blue Line trains moving after suspicious object found to be anti-theft device
Road rage incident caught on camera: Man yells racial slurs at driver
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
More Traffic
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News