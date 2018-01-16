Man charged after woman killed, girl wounded in North Riverside mall shooting

Honorio Perez. (North Riverside police)

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Chicago man has been charged in a shooting at a North Riverside mall that left a 42-year-old woman dead and a 14-year-old girl wounded Saturday.

Police responded to the North Riverside Park Mall at 7501 W. Cermak Rd. at 5:46 p.m. Saturday and found a 42-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl wounded inside a car in the parking lot of the JC Penney store. The woman, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Maria Ruiz, was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her wounds.

North Riverside police said Honorio Perez was taken into custody on Monday. On Tuesday, police said Perez was charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said the shooting was domestic in nature, but have not disclosed Perez's relationship to the victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmurderNorth Riverside
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman killed, 14-year-old girl wounded in North Riverside mall shooting
Person in custody after woman killed, girl wounded in North Riverside mall shooting
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News