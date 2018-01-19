FOOD & DRINK

New Stan's Donuts and Coffee debuts in the Loop

Craving donuts? You're in luck. A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Stan's Donuts and Coffee, the fresh addition is located at 181 N. Michigan Ave. near Lake St. in the Loop.

This new spot, which has eight other Chicago area outposts, specializes in California-style donuts, bagels, ice cream, specialty espresso drinks and more.

On the menu, expect to see donuts like blueberry old-fashioned, toffee cake, strawberry bismark and vegan cinnamon and sugar.

For coffee drinks, look for mainstays like lattes, mochas, cappuccinos and "Stan's Frappes" in flavors such as caramel, vanilla and coffee.

Look for donut cakes as well, with flavors like "Captain Crunch," buttercream and raspberry. You can check out the full menu here.

Stan's Donuts and Coffee has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Angel R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 4, said, "So glad to have a Stan's in the neighborhood! Gluten free and vegan options too. Friendly staff...so many options for donuts, drinks and gelato...yum!"

Yelper Querida Q. added, "The pistachio glazed old-fashioned is a forever classic; and the Nutella banana pocket is always oh-so-good...I love how not only do they bring the beloved donuts to the Loop, but this location also boasts an impressive selection--more than ten!--of cold brews on tap."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Stan's Donuts and Coffee is open Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News