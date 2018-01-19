REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the West Loop, right now?

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the West Loop look like these days? What might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the West Loop via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

300 North Canal St., #0812




Listed at $1,558 a month, this 677-square-foot studio apartment, located at 300 North Canal St. at N Canal St. and W Fulton St., is 10.6 percent less than the $1,742 a month median rent for a studio in the West Loop.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher.

Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. See the complete listing here.

168 North Desplaines St.




This studio apartment, situated at 168 North Desplaines St. at N Desplaines St. and Lake St., is listed for $1,685 a month. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. See the complete listing here.

1222 West Madison St.




Here's a studio apartment at 1222 West Madison St. at W Madison St. & S Racine Ave., which is going for $1,695 a month. The building features garage parking, a fitness center and a business center.

In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. See the full listing here.

1140 West Van Buren St.




Then there's this apartment at 1140 West Van Buren St. at West Loop, listed at $1,700 a month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.

Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Building amenities include a swimming pool, an elevator, a fire pit and a fitness center. See the listing here.

700 W Van Buren St., #1110




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 700 W Van Buren St. at W Madison St. and S Racine Ave., which is going for $1,795 a month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Check out the listing here.

184 South Jefferson St., #2201




Over at 184 South Jefferson St., there's this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,860 a month. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and outdoor space. View the listing here.

