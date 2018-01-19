'Lago Wine Bar' Brings Venetian Tapas To Lake View

A new wine bar and Italian spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Lake View, called Lago Wine Bar, is located at 3207 N. Sheffield Ave. (between School St & Belmont Ave).
This newcomer is a project from Lauras Grigaliulas--who spent nearly 20 years working in New York wine bars--and specializes in Venetian small bites, meant to be paired with Italian wines.
The menu features an array of small bites like sliced suckling pig with salsa verde, jumbo shrimp skewers with marinated artichokes, grilled lamb chop with balsamic vinegar and roasted potatoes, and sauteed mussels, garlic, cherry tomatoes and white wine.
For main entrees, look for pasta dishes such as black truffle mac and cheese; rigatoni with spicy grilled shrimp, garlic and tomatoes; and tortellini with prosciutto, green peas and parmesan.
Rounding the menu out are a variety of salads, salumi, cheese plates, and desserts like panna cotta and citrus, tiramisu, and cheesecake with slow-cooked apples. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Joslyn M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 13th, said: "Now, I don't think I can put into words just how a-m-a-z-i-n-g the black truffle mac & cheese is. If I could bathe in it, I would. Delectable. My mouth is watering just writing about it."
Yelper Clark M. added: "Such a great rainy Sunday afternoon refuge! Just like Little Italy on New York's Lower East Side. White tile bar, quality wine list, and and delish small plates that deliver lots of taste and value."
And Kelsey J. said: "My fiance and I came here to celebrate his birthday. Plates are small/shareable, but I believe that for the price you get a really good value."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lago Wine Bar is open weekdays from 4pm-11pm, and weekends from 11am-11pm.
