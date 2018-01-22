Candlelight vigil held for Taco Bell restaurant destroyed by fire

(Photo/Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

By Eyewitness News
MONTGOMERY, Alabama --
The loss of an Alabama town's 24/7 fast food restaurant to fire was apparently so big the community organized a candlelight vigil to say their goodbyes.

About 100 people turned out for the event in the capital city of Montgomery, WSFA-TV reports.

The effort started as an apparent joke in a Facebook event last week, but as momentum and interest grew, organizers decided to make the event a reality.

"Please join us in mourning as we stand together in the loss of our beloved taco bell," the Facebook event stated.

Organizers said they weren't allowed on the property of the restaurant since it's still an active fire scene, so they met at the Arby's next door.

Here's video that was live streamed on Facebook at the event:

Another video shows a little lighter atmosphere, where a Taco Bell-themed prize was apparently given out to the crowd.


WSFA reports the fire began in a small room holding electrical equipment.

The owners said they plan to rebuild the fast-food restaurant.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firevigilbizarreu.s. & worldfast food restauranttaco bellAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News