EDUCATION

Morgan Park HS employee suspended after alleged inappropriate relationship with teen

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Morgan Park High School employee was suspended without pay Monday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Chicago police and Chicago Public Schools are investigating the incident at the South Side school.

In a statement, the district said: "CPS is committed to ensuring students have access to a safe learning environment, and we take seriously any allegation of inappropriate employee conduct. The employee in question was removed from his position at Morgan Park High School following the allegation."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteenagermisconducthigh schoolchicago public schoolsChicagoMorgan Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Purdue tracking down 26K applicants following data breach
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Two Chicago area girls win 'Letters about Literature' writing contest
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
'Access to literacy' not a constitutional right, judge rules
More Education
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News