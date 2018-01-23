A Morgan Park High School employee was suspended without pay Monday after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.Chicago police and Chicago Public Schools are investigating the incident at the South Side school.In a statement, the district said: "CPS is committed to ensuring students have access to a safe learning environment, and we take seriously any allegation of inappropriate employee conduct. The employee in question was removed from his position at Morgan Park High School following the allegation."