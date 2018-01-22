COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Morris VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot at $1.1M for Monday drawing

The Morris VFW Queen of Hearts drawing.

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) --
Excitement is building once again in Morris for the VFW's Queen of Hearts drawing.

The jackpot is at $1.1 million for Monday's drawing. One lucky person gets to draw a card each week from the remaining cards of the 54-card deck. The winner gets 70 percent of the full pot.

The drawing will take place Monday at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. and on Mondays from noon to 5 p.m.

Last September, a LaSalle man won a $1.6 million Queen of Hearts jackpot. The raffle took place after temporarily being placed on hold after organizers were told the drawing violated a state law and municipal code. The raffle was able to proceed after the Morris City Council unanimously passed a raffle ordinance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfundraiserjackpotMorris
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Morris VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot at $1.1M for next week's drawing
LaSalle man wins $1.6 million Morris VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
$1.6M 'Queen of Hearts' raffle at Morris VFW suspended indefinitely
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
Lincoln Square Roots Festival
Daily Herald: Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
8th annual Run To End Homelessness
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News