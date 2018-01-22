REAL ESTATE

Renting in West Town: What Will $1,800 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Town?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,800 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1429 North Cleaver St., #Ch1




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1429 North Cleaver St. In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central heating and air conditioning.

The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1513 West Haddon Ave.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1513 West Haddon Ave. It's also listed for $1,800 / month for its 700-square-feet of space.

The building offers garage parking, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a private balcony.

Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1521 West Chestnut St., #3




Here's a studio apartment at 1521 West Chestnut St., which is going for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

505 North Green St., #1/1



Located at 505 North Green St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,800/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heating and air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.

Amenities offered in the building include a business center, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, and a doorman.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

