The Cheapest Apartment Rentals in Logan Square, Right Now

If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good option for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Logan Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

2779 North Milwaukee Ave.




Listed at $750 / month, this studio apartment, located at 2779 North Milwaukee Ave., is 24.6 percent less than the $995 / month median rent for a studio in Logan Square.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, and ample natural light. Feline companions are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

2700 North Spaulding Ave., #3312-GCC




Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 2700 North Spaulding Ave., listed at $1,050 / month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, tons of natural light and new kitchen and bathroom appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are not permitted.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and bike storage. (See the listing here.)

2018 North Spaulding Ave.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 2018 N Spaulding Ave., which is going for $1,250 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Unfortunately, both meows and barks are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)

2647 North Spaulding Ave.




Over at 2647 North Spaulding Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,295 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, on-site laundry, granite kitchen countertops, a ceiling fan and ample natural light.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (View the listing here.)
