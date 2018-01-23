TRAFFIC

Police: Woman stole car with child inside, caused fatal 5-car, wrong-way crash

A crash triggered by a pursuit suspect going the wrong direction on the 210 Fwy. in Claremont left one person dead and multiple others injured Monday. (KABC)

By
CLAREMONT, Calif. --
A collision triggered by a pursuit suspect going the wrong direction on the 210 Freeway in Claremont near Indian Hill left one person dead and multiple others injured Monday, police said.

The 28-year-old driver of a stolen silver pickup truck was being chased by officers in a pursuit that started around 3:25 p.m. in San Bernardino, according to police.

The female suspect, identified as Nicole Thibault of Santa Clarita, jumped into the truck in a 7-Eleven parking lot after its owner got out, according to authorities.

The owner's 2-year-old was inside the truck at the time. Police said Thibault dropped the child off unharmed not far from the scene of the carjacking in the 700 block of Highland Avenue.

"She removed the child seat, put him on the sidewalk and continued on," said Sgt. Saul Gomez of the California Highway Patrol.

At some point during the pursuit, the suspect entered the 210 Freeway and began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes, where she eventually struck multiple vehicles head-on.

"The impact was so severe that some of the vehicles are unrecognizable," Gomez said.

Witness Rioni Lewis said he saw a truck "coming at full speed -- it was probably going at least, I would say no less than 105, 110 miles an hour -- and barely missed me."

The speeding truck was "literally in the lane right next to me," Lewis said, describing his close call as "one of the most terrifying things I've experienced in a long time."

The violent crash blocked all eastbound lanes of the freeway as rescuers rushed to extract victims from vehicles. A 69-year-old Fontana resident was killed in the collision; his name was not immediately released.

Thibault was listed in critical condition after being pulled from the badly damaged pickup truck, police said. Four others sustained minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up for miles as an investigation and cleanup operation got underway at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of the freeway were expected to remain closed until at least 12:30 a.m., the CHP said.

Toxicology tests are pending to determine if Thibault was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficwrong waycar crashtraffic accidentu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Crash on OB Kennedy snarls traffic on IB Dan Ryan
Wisconsin bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Blue Line trains moving after suspicious object found to be anti-theft device
Road rage incident caught on camera: Man yells racial slurs at driver
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
More Traffic
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News