Chicago libraries boast nation's largest homework help program

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Public Library now has the largest homework help program in the United States, the library commissioner announced Friday.
Library locations citywide offer the free, drop-in Teacher in the Library program for school aged kids. Live online tutoring is available on CPL's website through Brainfuse.
Through Brainfuse, CPL provides one-on-one online tutoring seven days a week, between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., for all students with a library card. This online homework service provides students tutoring, collaboration and study tools in math, science, social sciences, English, language arts and computer literacy. Assistance in these core subjects is available in English and Spanish, from early elementary through advanced college prep. The site also provides a Spanish language study center and ESL assistance, as well as test preparation tools for the ACT/SAT, GED and the USCIS citizenship test.
Last school year, Chicago students attended nearly 100,000 homework sessions -- that is a 68 percent increase in 4 years.
Certified teachers and trained homework helpers offer help in person and online.
For more information, visit: chipublib.org/HomeworkHelp.