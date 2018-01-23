Torture Case: Parents of 13 were ready to move 'within days,' source says

David and Louise Turpin of Perris, pictured in a Riverside court on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, have been accused of multiple counts of child torture, abuse and false imprisonment.

PERRIS, Calif. --
The Perris parents accused of holding their 13 children captive were set to move "within days" of when one of their kids escaped, ABC News has learned.

Multiple sources have confirmed that David Turpin, 57, was getting a job transfer from California to Oklahoma with defense contractor Northrop Grumann. As a result, the family was preparing to move "within days" of Jan. 14, when the couple's 17-year-old daughter climbed from a window and used a deactivated cellphone to dial 911 for help, according to police.

MORE: Outline of accusations against Turpin parents
EMBED More News Videos

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin revealed horrific details about the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents in Perris.



Authorities quickly came to the house, ultimately arresting the parents and taking all 13 siblings into state custody.

Sources also told ABC News that there were boxes found in the Perris house - consistent with moving - concentrated in the hallways, entryway and bedrooms.

It's not clear whether the move had any role in the timing of the 17-year-old daughter's escape. The family had moved multiple times in the past, having lived in Texas before moving to Southern California.

PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago


David and Louise Turpin, 49, are due back in court on Wednesday. According to Louise Turpin's attorney, prosecutors plan to file a restraining order against the Turpins -- to keep them from contacting others who might be involved in the case.

Both have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of torture, neglect and false imprisonment involving 12 of their 13 adult and juvenile children. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14.

They were jailed on $12 million bail each. If convicted on all charges, the Turpins could face up to 94 years to life in prison.

MORE: Eldest Turpin son maintained 3.93 GPA at local community college
EMBED More News Videos

The eldest son of David and Louise Turpin, the couple accused of shackling and torturing their 13 children in their Perris home, attended a local community college under the watchful eye of his mother, prosecutors say.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermenttorturechild abuseparents chargedarrestu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Perris torture case: Eldest son maintained 3.93 GPA
Donations being accepted for Perris child abuse victims
Aunt of captive Perris kids tried to get in touch with them for years
Perris neighbors describe past odd behavior, interactions with family
Mom of 13 held in Perris home 'perplexed' by arrival of deputies
Grandparents say 'God called' on Perris couple to have so many children
13 kept shackled in foul Perris home by parents, officials say
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News