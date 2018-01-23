PERSONAL FINANCE

$4.25M winning Lotto ticket sold in Forest Park

Illinois Lottery Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Illinois Lottery)

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
If you bought a Lotto ticket in Forest Park you should check your numbers; a winning ticket worth $4.25 million was sold there.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 7749 Roosevelt Road. It matched all six numbers in Monday's drawing.

The winning numbers are: 11 - 19 - 26 - 28 - 48 - 49.

The winner can claim their prize at one of the Illinois Lottery's five prize centers, which are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryillinoisForest Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Mega Millions jackpot at $340M for winning numbers drawing Friday
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News