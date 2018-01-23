FOOD & DRINK

'Small Cheval' makes Old Town debut, with burgers and more

A new spot to score burgers and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The highly anticipated arrival to Old Town, called Small Cheval, is located at 1345 N. Wells St. (between Evergreen Ave & Schiller St).

This newcomer--which has two other Chicago-area locations--comes from the same folks behind such eateries as The California Clipper, Gilt Bar, and 3 Greens Market.

The streamlined menu features just "the essentials"--a hamburger, cheeseburger, and golden fries. The burgers come with dijonaise, pickles and onions; and you can add bacon for a little bit extra.

This spot offers an array of libations as well, like 10 brews on draught, draft cocktails like a margarita or a mai tai, chocolate or vanilla shakes with Baileys, and shots of tequila or Fernet Blanca. (You can check out the full drink menu here.)

The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Janice L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 10th, said: "Finally open! We walked past the storefront almost every day (during our dog walks) and were hoping to see signs of the super-secretive opening of Small Cheval."

Yelper George J. added: "The unsung heroes of Small Cheval are the fries and the price for shots. Yes, I said shots; the glasses are arranged at the cash register ($3 for whiskey, and and they have Malort)."

And Mike W. said: "Woohoo! The Old Town location is finally open! We went on their first day open and were the second customers in that Sunday. Burgers were 50 percent off and I wasn't going to argue with that."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Small Cheval - Wells is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-midnight, and Sunday from 11am-10pm.
