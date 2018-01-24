Divvy rolls out new fare options, benefits in Chicago

Divvy has introduced new fare options and benefits for users in Chicago.Starting February 1, users can purchase $3 Single Ride or $15 Explorer Pass. The $3 Single Ride pass allows for a 30-minute ride to any station. The $15 Explorer Pass offers longer rides -- up to three hours (up from the standard 30-minute ride) -- over a 24-hour period, the bike-sharing company announced Wednesday.A new benefit for annual members include 15 minutes of additional ride times. The company says these new options were rolled out in response to Chicago residents' interest in a more convenient pricing structure.Divvy has 570 stations, including more than 200 that are within a quarter of mile of a CTA or Metra station.The Explorer Pass and Single Ride pass will be available at Divvy kiosks and through the Transit app.