Divvy rolls out new fare options, benefits in Chicago

Divvy has introduced new fare options and benefits for users in Chicago.

Starting February 1, users can purchase $3 Single Ride or $15 Explorer Pass. The $3 Single Ride pass allows for a 30-minute ride to any station. The $15 Explorer Pass offers longer rides -- up to three hours (up from the standard 30-minute ride) -- over a 24-hour period, the bike-sharing company announced Wednesday.

A new benefit for annual members include 15 minutes of additional ride times. The company says these new options were rolled out in response to Chicago residents' interest in a more convenient pricing structure.

Divvy has 570 stations, including more than 200 that are within a quarter of mile of a CTA or Metra station.

The Explorer Pass and Single Ride pass will be available at Divvy kiosks and through the Transit app.
