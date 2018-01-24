REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in the Gold Coast, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gold Coast?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,800 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1425 North Dearborn St., #A2




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1425 North Dearborn St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, ample natural light, on-site laundry and tons of closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1216 North Dearborn St., #B1 Ml




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1216 North Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,750 / month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, ample closet space and maple kitchen cabinets. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1354 North Astor St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1354 North Astor St., which is going for $1,750 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a doorman, on-site parking and an elevator.

Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1 E Scott St., #1510



Located at 1 E Scott St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, floor to ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a mix of carpet and hardwood floors . Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management.

Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

