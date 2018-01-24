What does $1,800 rent you in the Gold Coast, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,800 / month.
1425 North Dearborn St., #A2
Listed at $1,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1425 North Dearborn St.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, ample natural light, on-site laundry and tons of closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1216 North Dearborn St., #B1 Ml
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1216 North Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,750 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, ample closet space and maple kitchen cabinets. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1354 North Astor St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1354 North Astor St., which is going for $1,750 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a doorman, on-site parking and an elevator.
Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1 E Scott St., #1510
Located at 1 E Scott St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, floor to ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a mix of carpet and hardwood floors . Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management.
Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
