FOOD & DRINK

New Korean spot 'bopNgrill' opens its doors in the Loop

If you've got Korean on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called bopNgrill, the new addition is located at 125 S. Clark St. in the Loop.

This new spot--located at the Revival Food Hall--is a pop-up iteration of the Korean-inspired burger joint, which has two other Chicago area brick-and-mortar outposts.

The pop-up will last until the end of March, where another eatery--not yet announced--will take its place.

The menu at the pop-up is more limited than its other locations, partly due to the space available. But expect to see popular items like the "duxelle burger" with truffled mushroom duxelle, togarashi-spiced mayo, bacon, and smoked gouda; marinated Korean barbecue chicken; and kimchi fries cooked with rendered pork fat and topped with cheese sauce, bacon, scallions, sesame seeds, and truffle. (Take a look at the full menu to get an idea of what's on offer here.)

BopNgrill has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.

Matt L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 18th, said: "Take fast-food American fare and put a Korean spin: bopNgrill. There are not enough Korean spots in the Loop, so this Rogers Park Korean-American mashup is a welcome addition to the Loop's Revival Food Hall."

bopNgrill is now open at 125 S Clark St., so head on over to check it out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News