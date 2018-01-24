The cheapest apartment rentals in Streeterville, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Streeterville via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
211 E Delaware Pl.
Listed at $1,395/month, this studio apartment, located at 211 E Delaware Pl., is 12.8 percent less than the $1,600/month median rent for a studio in Streeterville.
The building offers a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and a doorman. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher stainless steel appliances.
Cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
230 E Ontario St., #1203
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 230 E Ontario St., is listed for $1,400/month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a doorman, storage space and an elevator. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
253 E Delaware Pl., #11h
Here's a studio apartment at 253 E Delaware Pl., which is going for $1,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center, outdoor space, a doorman, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, and ample natural lighting.
Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the full listing here.)
900 N Lake Shore Dr., #1501
Then there's this apartment at 900 N Lake Shore Dr., listed at $1,450/month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry, a doorman, an elevator and on-site management. (See the listing here.)
233 E Erie St., #180
Listed at $1,450/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 233 E Erie St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and tons of closet space.
Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
445 East Ohio St., #23C
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 445 East Ohio St., is listed for $1,450/month. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.
Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, a residents lounge, an elevator and on-site management. (See the listing here.)
450 East Erie St.
Over at 450 East Erie St. (at 333 E Ontario St.), there's this 555-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,492/month.
In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, garden access, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and high ceilings.
For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry, a roof deck and a residents lounge.(View the listing here.)
