FOOD & DRINK

'Taylor Gourmet' makes Loop debut, with sandwiches and more

A new spot to score sandwiches and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Loop, called Taylor Gourmet, is located at 1 N. Dearborn St. (between Madison St. & Calhoun Pl.).

This is the first Chicago outpost for the East Coast hoagie spot, which has 16 other locations in Washington D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

Look for hoagie options like roast beef with cherry pepper aioli and creamy brie cheese, breaded chicken cutlet with marinara, provolone and basil; and a vegan version with chickpea fritters, pickled onions, veggies, and a roasted garlic tahini dressing.

There's an array of signature salads on offer as well, along with a double-staked burger available on nights and weekends. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Taylor Gourmet currently has a four-star rating.

Naywri W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "This is the first one in Chicago. They're from Washington D.C. and specializes in gourmet hoagies. I had the Cumberland hoagie and the SP Double Stack Burger...Both were really good. The staff did a very good job."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Taylor Gourmet is open weekdays from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News