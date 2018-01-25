POLITICS

Steve Bannon invited to speak at University of Chicago

In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2017, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon arrives for a news conference with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Steve Bannon has accepted an invitation to speak at the University of Chicago.

The university's newspaper said a professor extended the invitation to hear Bannon's insight into American politics.

While a date has not been set, it would be Bannon's first public event since stepping down from Breitbart News.

Bannon is the former White House chief strategist and former executive chairman of Breitbart News.

Demonstrators will be on the University of Chicago campus Thursday to protest the appearance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssteve bannonuniversity of chicagoHyde ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News