IG: Silverstein did not engage in sexual harassment

State Sen. Ira Silverstein

Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Inspector General said Thursday that State Senator Ira Silverstein (D-Chicago) "did not engage in sexual harassment," but his conduct was "unbecoming of a legislator."

"I am very grateful that we have an independent inspector general who saw the facts for what they were. My priorities now are in my family and my re-election," said Silverstein in a statement.

The inspector general concluded her investigation into a harassment complaint against a state senator running for re-election on Tuesday.

"I wasn't an employee and sex harassment was not prohibited so I wasn't expecting that finding. However I was expecting a finding of abuse of power which sounds like it was substantiated," said Denise Rotheimer.

Rotheimer went public with her harassment complaints against Silverstein in October 2017.

She said she was pleased with the Inspector General's report.

Rotheimer is a crime-victims' advocate from Ingleside. She says Silverstein paid her unwanted compliments and made inappropriate comments to her while they worked on legislation.

Silverstein is fighting for his seat in a five-way Democratic primary March 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
