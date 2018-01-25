REAL ESTATE

What will $2,200 rent you in River North, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in River North?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.

Read on for the listings.

345 N LaSalle Dr., #1703




Listed at $2,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 345 N LaSalle Dr. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, carpeting, a balcony and air conditioning.

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

510 W Erie St., #1504




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 510 W Erie St. It's also listed for $2,200/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

800 North LaSalle Dr. #1b




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 800 North LaSalle Dr. (at N LaSalle Dr. & W Chicago Ave.), which is going for $2,200/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, central heating and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge, a game room and a library.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

34 West Wolf Point Plaza, #C




Located at 34 West Wolf Point Plaza, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,151/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and a business center.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News