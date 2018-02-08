FOOD & DRINK

Modern American spot 'The Warbler' opens its doors in Lincoln Square

Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 4535 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Sunnyside Ave & Wilson Ave) in Lincoln Square, the new addition is called The Warbler.

This newcomer comes from David Breo and chef Ken Carter--the folks behind Gather next door--and specializes in American-style fare with a veggie-forward menu.

Customers can expect to see dishes such as roasted broccoli with horseradish and celery root slaw served with preserved lemon yogurt, butternut squash risotto, cedar-roasted salmon with jasmine rice and blood orange segments, and roasted chicken with braised kale and fennel puree.

There are desserts on offer, too, like carrot cake and a chocolate peanut butter brownie with banana ice cream.

The Warbler has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Tawanda N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 23rd, said: "I was blown away by the menu selection: simple but done well. The attention to detail by the staff and the cocktails were impressive."

Yelper Kara V. added: "Fabulous. Food and ambience: five stars. Just like Gather, but different--though equally wonderful. The flavor combinations were perfect. I doubt you can go wrong with menu choices; we loved every dish and couldn't pick favorites."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Warbler is open Monday-Thursday from 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News