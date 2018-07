Chicago police found an ATM skimmer at a bank on the North Side.Late Thursday night, a bank employee at the PNC Bank branch at 4201 N Lincoln Ave. reported finding one of the devices.Skimmers are used to copy your debit card information. It's not clear if anyone was victimized.Another skimmer was reportedly found earlier on Thursday at a Walgreens at 1001 W Belmont Ave. Police have not confirmed if a skimming device was found at the Walgreens.