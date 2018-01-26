Northwestern Memorial Hospital window hit by gunfire

Chicago police responding to a shooting discovered two bullet holes in a window of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the Gold Coast Friday morning, Chicago police said.No one was injured. Police responded to the shooting in the 200-block of East Erie Street at about 4:18 a.m.Northwestern said it was a random incident and the projectiles hit the outpatient pavilion on Erie Street. The office was closed at the time.Window was being repaired and the hospital was having normal operations.Police said a gray SUV may have been involved in the shooting. Police are investigating.